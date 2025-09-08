West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were all alerted to the incident at around 5.40pm today (September 8).

The fire service said the crash involved three private hatchback vehicles and a light goods vehicle.

It took place on the westbound stretch of the route, between the Emstrey Island and the Bayston Hill/Dobbies roundabout.

An update from the fire service said no people were trapped as a result of the crash, and its crews had made sure the vehicles were safe.

It added that all casualties were left in the care of the ambulance and the police.

The crash led to major tailbacks on the route, with significant delays for people travelling westbound on the road.