'It's less fuss to take the bus' - Shropshire hospital creates song to celebrate park-and-ride success

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has been running a park-and-ride service at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in partnership with Shropshire Council and bus operator Arriva since earlier this year.

Originally launched as a 12-week trial, the service has now become a permanent fixture, with hundreds of patients, visitors and staff using it each week.

SaTH said feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive", with users praising its convenience, reliability and value.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is shouting about its park-and-ride service at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital during 'Catch the Bus Month'

Running every 15 to 20 minutes from the Oxon park-and-ride site to the hospital, return journeys cost just £1, with free travel for children under 16 and disabled person’s bus pass holders.

To mark its growing success - and tie in with 'Catch the Bus Month' in September - SaTH has created a light-hearted song to celebrate the service and encourage even more people to give the bus a try.

Its catchy lyrics are: "Start your day without the stress, no parking search, no second guess. From 6.20am to 9.25pm, weekday rides that help you thrive.

"It's less fuss to take the bus. Take the park-and-ride to the hospital, park-and-ride to the hospital, park-and-ride to the hospital.

"Take the park-and-ride to the hospital, park-and-rideto the hospital, park-and-ride to the hospital.

"It's just £1 if you're on your way, for a visit or a stay. Staff ride free, what a win. Hop on board and ride right in."

Throughout the month, SaTH said it will also be sharing stories from those who use the service, highlighting its benefits.

Paula Gardner, the trust's interim chief nursing officer, said: "We’re proud to support Catch the Bus Month and to shine a light on the difference this service is making. It’s a great example of partnership working and listening to what our patients and community need."