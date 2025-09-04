Dingle to host 'Alice in Wonderland' for Shrewsbury mayor's 'fizz and canapes' fundraiser

The final preparations are underway for the event, which takes place on Friday, September 19, with members of Shropshire Youth Theatre completing weekly rehearsals ahead of the live performance.

The event aims to raise funds for the mayor’s chosen charities - Shrewsbury Street Pastors and West Mercia Search & Rescue.

Tickets for the event cost £15 per person, with all proceeds going to support both organisations in their work.

Both Shrewsbury's Street Pastors and West Mercia Search and Rescue will benefit from the Shrewsbury's Mayor's fizz and canapes evening in the Dingle. Looking forward to the event are Mayor Alex Wagner, joined by Marl Eccleston, Gareth Simmill, Stuart Tyler, Joe Turner, Elaine Brown and Nick Webb.

Set against the stunning floral backdrop of The Dingle, the evening will feature a unique performance as Shropshire Youth Theatre present their interpretation of Alice in Wonderland, a novel written by Lewis Carroll in 1865.

Shropshire Youth Theatre will be performing Alice in Wonderland in the Dingle for the event.

Lisa Morris of Shropshire Youth Theatre said: “Shropshire Youth Theatre are committed to promoting youth arts engagement by supporting local causes.

"Opportunities like The Mayor's Charity Event enable us to work in a fantastic non-traditional performance setting, while allowing our members to develop their performance skills.

"We are really excited to be supporting The Mayor's Charity Fund for a second year and can't wait to bring our own interpretation of Alice in Wonderland to The Dingle in September.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner added: “I am thrilled to be hosting this event in such a beautiful setting.

"The young performers have been busy rehearsing in the Quarry and their energy and talent will bring something very special to the evening.

"I warmly encourage as many people as possible to join us for what promises to be a memorable night in support of two incredible causes.”

The event takes place from 6pm until 8pm with tickets, which cost £15 per person available online.