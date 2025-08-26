Two months of temporary traffic lights for busy Shrewsbury road ahead of housing work

Shropshire Council said the lights will be in place on Mytton Oak Road in Shrewsbury from September 3 to November 7, for work connected to the new housing development on land adjacent to Oak Lane.

The authority said that contractors working on behalf of Shropshire Homes – S & R Construction – will undertake the drainage and water connections for the new development.

A statement from the council said: "Whilst the road is excavated, they will also install HV (high voltage) ducting from the site up to Gains Park Way, in preparation for the main cable laying works required further along Mytton Oak Road – which will be planned in next year.

"During the work people are advised to find alternative routes in and out of Shrewsbury, and are encouraged to use park and ride, other local bus services, or to cycle/walk.

"We have asked for a traffic management operative to be on site between 7am to 7pm to manually control the temporary lights.

"Affected residents and businesses will be notified and advance warning signs will be erected on site prior to the work starting."