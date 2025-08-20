Colleagues swapping Shrewsbury business park for the Swiss Alps to raise money for charity

The trio of wealth managers from RBC Brewin Dolphin, which is based on Shrewsbury Business Park, will start the Wild 50 mountain race across the Swiss Alps on September 20 and have given themselves a target of completing the challenge in eight to 10 hours.

One of the team, James Wilcox-Jones said: “This is going to be super tough. It’s not just the distance but also the elevation which will be a real challenge, totalling more than 3,300m.

“The terrain looks tough too – it’s not like you’re on nice smooth tarmac, and at one point you’re basically zig zagging up a trail on the side of a mountain."

Taking on the challenge are, from left, James Wilcox-Jones, Billy Shaw and Max Beardmore.

When James and his fellow team members Max Beardmore and Billy Shaw, decided they wanted to take on the gruelling challenge they also decided they wanted to support Hope House, which helps local children with life-threatening conditions and their families to live their best life.

Max said: “We all decided that we wanted to support a local charity, and we all knew about the amazing care that Hope House gives to local families.

“Two of us have volunteered and visited the hospice and have seen first hand all the support and care offered to children and families, and we are honoured to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

The team will leave for Switzerland on September 19 and will start their climb the day after.

“It’s a bit daunting as it’s a pretty big challenge,” said Billy. “We’ve been training so hopefully we will be well prepared, but it could be anything from snow to sunshine, so we’re just going to have to take on what ever is thrown at us.”

Harriett Richards, fundraiser for Hope House children’s hospice, said: “We are so grateful to the team from RBC Brewin Dolphin for all their efforts in training for the Wild 50 and wish them luck with the challenge next month. We’ll all be cheering you on.

"All the money they raise will towards us helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life and to receive the expert care they and their families need, free of charge.”

To sponsor the team visit justgiving.com/page/utmb-wild50.