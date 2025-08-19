'It's the place to be this weekend!': Shrewsbury Folk Festival organisers are 'building a small town' ahead of event

The four-day event at the West Mid Showground starts this Friday, August 22 and runs until Monday, August 25.

This year’s bumper line-up includes stars of folk, blues, Americana and more including Levellers, Martha Wainwright and Skerryvore, along with international artists, dance, workshops and family entertainment.

Shrewsbury’s Dan Owen will also be performing for a home town crowd.

Kerry Maguire and Phil Harrison ahead of the Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which takes place this weekend at the West Mid Showground

Organiser Jo Cunningham said: “I think it (the festival) is a bit of a hidden gem that people don’t realise is here on their doorstep.

“We are now widely regarded as one of the best folk festivals in the UK.

“Don’t be put off by the word ‘folk’. If you like music, hanging out with your friends and family, great food and great drinks, the festival is the place to be this weekend.”

In previous years people have come from as far away as Australia for what has grown to be one of the biggest folk music festivals in the country.

This year is expected to be no different, with full weekend tickets having sold out six weeks in advance.

Day tickets are still available though for those who want to enjoy a piece of the action.

The festival has four music stages, a dance tent, dedicated children and youth festivals, an extensive programme of workshops, craft and music fair, real ale and cocktail bars and food village. Dance teams will also be performing in The Square and by St Mary’s Church on the Saturday and Sunday.

Day tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk