Cameron Homes applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build 44 homes in Hadnall back in December.

The homes would be built in a field off Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall.

The initial application included the suggestion of a car park which could also be used for the nearby school.

The access for the site would be off Shrewsbury Road.

Now as part of the planning application Severn Trent has given its verdict on the proposal.

In its response the utilities firm has asked Shropshire Council to ensure the imposition of a condition on the development, if it is granted approval.

The condition relates to the waste water network, and making sure it is adequate to cope with the new homes.

Under the condition none of the homes on the site would be allowed to be occupied before the capacity of the network has been improved.

The submission from Severn Trent states: "No dwelling shall be occupied before 31st December 2027 to allow for the improvements required to improve capacity of the public wastewater network sufficiently that the development may connect to it to be fully implemented and completed by Severn Trent.

"Should the required improvements to the public wastewater network not be fully implemented and completed by this date, a strategy for the phased delivery and occupation of dwellings shall be submitted to and agreed by the Local Planning Authority in consultation with Severn Trent.

"The phasing strategy shall be informed by the status of the improvement works to the public wastewater network at that time."

Hadnall Parish Council has previously objected to the proposal.

A design and access statement explaining the plan detailed how the proposed access would work.

It said: "The proposal aims to create a new vehicular access via the western boundary which is the primary route into the site. Where existing hedgerow planting is removed for implementation of the new site access, new landscape planting will be provided to enhance the setting for the new development.

"North of the site entrance is an indicative car park, this has the potential to provide as additional parking during drop and pick up times for Hadnall C of E Primary School on Wedgefields Close."