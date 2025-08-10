Dancing could be allowed at Shrewsbury health club

David Lloyd Clubs has submitted an application to vary the licence at the Sundorne Road site that was previously The Shrewsbury Club.

The proposal seeks to expand regulated entertainment to include the performance of dance from 7am to 1am daily. The application also asks to advance the opening hours for non-licensable activities to 6am, to approve the changes and layouts of the premises and the internal and external licensed footprints, and to remove and replace all current conditions.

How the terrace area could look at David Lloyd Clubs, Shrewsbury. Picture: Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson

David Lloyd Clubs acquired The Shrewsbury Club from the Mosaic Group last year, adding it to its 132 other facilities across the UK and mainland Europe.

It announced that it will invest nearly £11 million to transform the site “into one of the finest health, wellness and fitness clubs in the west”.

The plans – which were submitted to Shropshire Council in February but have yet to be decided on – include an external spa garden, a 25-metre heated outdoor pool, three new padel courts, an upgraded ‘state-of-the-art’ gym, and a general refurbishment of the existing lounge terrace and entrance. The clubroom is also being refurbished, which is why the firm has applied to vary its licence.

The plans at David Lloyd Clubs, Shrewsbury, includes a 25m heated outdoor pool. Picture: Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson

A spokesperson for David Lloyd Clubs said: “David Lloyd Shrewsbury is about to undergo a huge £11 million investment to make it one of the leading premium health and wellness clubs in the region.

“The clubroom is undergoing a refurbishment and as part of that work, we will be opening a temporary clubroom in a different part of the club. We have therefore applied for an alteration to the licence to cover this temporary location.”

The proposed visual of the new-look David Lloyd Clubs site in Shrewsbury. Picture: Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson

Outline plans for a 146-bedroom Hilton hotel on the site were also submitted last October. The proposal, which was submitted by Mosaic Spa and Health Club prior to the acquisition of The Shrewsbury Club, suggests that Hilton Hotels would operate it and would be build on land that is currently used for parking for the club.

Out of a total of 27 comments, 25 have objected to the scheme, including Shrewsbury Town Council. Shropshire Council is yet to make a decision.