Fire crews rush to property in Shrewsbury after fire involving oven

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.33am reporting a property fire on Moneybrook Way.

Two fire crews were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said there was a small fire involving food and an oven at the property. The fire was out upon the arrival of fire service personnel.

Firefighters investigated the incident and checked for any hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

Crews also used positive pressure ventilation to assist with ventilating the property.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 11.50am.