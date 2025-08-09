999 call in Shrewsbury due to fire involving a patio gas heater

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.28pm on Friday (August 8) reporting a fire at a property on Tankerville Street.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish a fire involving a patio gas heater. A gas cylinder was also isolated by fire service personnel.

The fire was under control by 9.43pm.