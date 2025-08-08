Shrewsbury hospital 'parking crisis' needs 'urgently' fixing as more than 1,000 residents sign petition

Julia Buckley MP has described parking at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where around 7,000 people use car parks each day as a "mess", and is rallying for a new overflow car park to be created at the site.

In June, Mrs Buckley launched a petition to see land off Mytton Oak Road, owned by Shropshire Council, made into an overflow car park for patients and visitors.

She said the site could offer 200 additional car parking spaces, and has called for the council to lease the land to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Today, the Labour MP has revealed that more than 1,000 residents have signed her petition so far, and called for Shropshire Council to act.