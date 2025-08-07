The occasion will be marked in Shrewsbury by the town’s deputy mayor, Meole councillor Bernie Bentick, laying a wreath at the war memorial in the Quarry at midday on Friday, August 15.

The service will take place in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed during the war in Asia.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Shrewsbury's deputy mayor, will lay a wreath at the war memorial in the Quarry at the town's VJ Day ceremony. Picture: Shropshire Council

VJ Day marks the end of the Second World War, when Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending the conflict that had continued in the Asia-Pacific region even after the war in Europe ended in May that year.

'VJ80' serves as a reminder of the thousands of men and women - many from across the Commonwealth - who served with courage and resilience in extremely harsh conditions.

Many endured lives as prisoners of war, and many never returned home.

Members of the public are invited to attend.