More than £14,000 of funding given to community projects across Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council has allocated grants to support local initiatives focusing on mental health, the arts, food sustainability, youth development, and community wellbeing.

Funding was allocated after the latest round of Community Grant applications. Councillors considered the value and impact of each project before making their recommendations.

The Shrewsbury Food Hub has received the largest grant of £3,000 from the town council. This will be used to expand its redistribution of surplus food and provide fresh produce to those in need.

Other organisations that have secured funding includes Crane Quality Counselling. The organisation that provides counselling services for young people in Shrewsbury has been allocated £2,500.

Meanwhile, The Hive has been allocated £1,500 while The Group: The Musical will receive £1,231.

Charity, The Shrewsbury Ark will receive £1,000 towards improving its website and marketing materials while Lingen Davies Cancer Support has been allocated £1,000 to run tailored yoga sessions to support cancer patients' wellbeing and recovery.

The Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew has been allocated £2,000 to help fund its 2026 educational safety event for Year 6 pupils transitioning to secondary school.

Meanwhile, Feed the Birds, Mummas Emporium, Shrewsbury Street Pastors, and the Shropshire Youth Association have all been allocated hundreds of pounds of funding.

Chair of the Grants Sub-Committee at Shrewsbury Town Council, Councillor Bernie Bentick said: "We’re proud to support such a wide range of organisations doing excellent work in Shrewsbury. These grants reflect the town council’s ongoing dedication to improving the lives of residents and supporting grassroots initiatives."

Applications for the next round of funding through the community grant scheme will be welcomed from October.