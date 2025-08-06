The donation points, one of which is located outside Tesco Express on Pride Hill and another of which used to be outside a vacant unit on the busy shopping street, were set up to get people to support the homeless in a different way, rather than handing money directly which could be spent on drugs or alcohol.

The money goes to Shrewsbury Ark and the scheme was introduced by Shrewsbury BID in 2021.

According to the Ark, each pound donated is estimated to generate around £6 in social value, thanks to reduced strain on public services like the NHS, mental health services and the police, and improved personal outcomes for those in need.

Emma Molyneux from Shrewsbury BID, which helped launch the alternative giving sites in the town centre. Nearly £7,000 has been raised for Shrewsbury Ark since 2021

According to the Ark, in terms of social value, the funds raised so far have contributed almost £42,000 worth of benefit to the wider community.

The most recent Understanding Homelessness in Shropshire report revealed 19 people were recorded as sleeping rough across the county in February this year, while The Ark was directly supporting 27 individuals.

In all 112 households were found to be in priority need and owed a duty of care, 221 households were in temporary accommodation - 64 per cent of them single adults.

The alternative giving points were also introduced as a proactive measure to reduce on-street giving, which, though often well-intentioned, can sometimes inadvertently sustain harmful patterns - including substance dependency, rough sleeping, and disengagement from services.

Redirecting generosity through structured giving enables organisations like the Ark to provide lasting support that leads to genuine change.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Safer Shrewsbury project lead at Shrewsbury BID, said of the fundraising milestone: “It’s fantastic to see the generosity of the people of Shrewsbury giving towards this valuable cause. Donating via the contactless donation point also reduces on-street giving, which can sometimes inadvertently contribute towards perpetuating problems that lead to people becoming unhoused.”

The Ark, based on Castle Foregate, supports people facing homelessness with meals, support services and practical help. It relies heavily on local generosity and is currently facing high demand for its services, with 3,289 clients supported in the past year and 80 supported into safe accommodation.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has donated. Your generosity is not only helping people in crisis - it’s creating ripple effects across Shropshire,” said Anton Goodwin, charity director at Shrewsbury Ark. “The return on compassion is real: for every £1 given, £6 of social good is created. That’s the power of community.”

To find out more or donate, visit shrewsburyark.co.uk or visit Shrewsbury BID’s donation point outside Tesco Express next time you’re in town.