Firefighters called to blaze involving 'discarded smoking materials' in Shrewsbury town centre

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.07pm today (August 5) reporting a fire inside a bin on Barker Street in Shrewsbury.

One crew was dispatched from Shrewsbury's fire station. Upon arrival, crews were presented with a "small fire" inside a litter bin, which the fire service said was caused by "discarded smoking materials".

Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish the fire, and were finished at the scene by around 12.18pm.