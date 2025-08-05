Emergency crews extinguish a fire in Shrewsbury involving a sofa

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 8.35pm on Monday (July 4) reporting a fire at a property on Wingfield Gardens. One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a sofa, in the garden of the property. A SRFS spokesperson said this was an "intentional burn".

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. Advice was given to the property's occupiers.

The stop message was received by control at 8.54pm, confirming the fire had been fully extinguished.