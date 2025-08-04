Vigil planned in Shrewsbury park to remember the Hiroshima bombing

On August 6, 1945, US Army Airforce bomber, the Enola Gay, dropped the first atomic device ever to be used in war on the Japanese city.

An estimated 80-100,000 people are thought to have died as a result of the bombing.

The archangel

To mark the occasion, a vigil is being planned in Shrewsbury's Quarry park on August 6, at 11am.

Organiser, Judy Arliss from the local Quaker church, said all are welcome to attend.

“We are meeting at the top of the Quarry in Shrewsbury and plan to circle the St Michael Archangel.

“Various groups are coming and we are asking people to bring poppies, either red or white, or flowers from their garden.”

She added that a further vigil is being planned on August 9 to mark the Nagasaki bombing, in which an estimated 70,000 people died.