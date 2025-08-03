More details revealed about huge new Shrewsbury housing development - with up to 1,400 homes planned

London-based company Commercial Estates Projects Limited (CEG) have revealed more information about their plans to build a large new housing development on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The details have emerged as part of an Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinion Request Report - a way for developers to clarify what environmental factors need to be assessed in detail before submitting a full planning application.

The proposed 73.8-hectare (182.3 acres) 'urban extension' dubbed Shrewsbury Southwest would be located between Mytton Oak Road and Hanwood Road.

The plans for 'Shrewsbury Southwest'. Photo: CEG

According to the documents, up to 1,400 residential dwellings are planned, including affordable homes and plots for self-build homes.