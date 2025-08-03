More details revealed about huge new Shrewsbury housing development - with up to 1,400 homes planned
More details about plans to build a huge new housing development have been revealed.
London-based company Commercial Estates Projects Limited (CEG) have revealed more information about their plans to build a large new housing development on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
The details have emerged as part of an Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinion Request Report - a way for developers to clarify what environmental factors need to be assessed in detail before submitting a full planning application.
The proposed 73.8-hectare (182.3 acres) 'urban extension' dubbed Shrewsbury Southwest would be located between Mytton Oak Road and Hanwood Road.
According to the documents, up to 1,400 residential dwellings are planned, including affordable homes and plots for self-build homes.