Shrewsbury bishop welcomes English saint's new honour

Pope Leo XIV will officially declare St John Henry Newman, who was canonised in 2019 and the last saint from England and Wales, the 38th Doctor of the Church.

The title of Doctor of the Church is given by the Catholic Church to saints recognised as having made a significant contribution to theology or doctrine through their research or study.

John Henry Newman (21 February 1801 – 11 August 1890) was an English Catholic theologian, academic, philosopher, historian, writer, and poet. He was previously an Anglican priest and after his conversion became a cardinal.

In a statement from the Holy See, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, said that Pope Leo XIV has “confirmed the affirmative opinion of the Plenary Session of Cardinals and Bishops, Members of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, regarding the title of Doctor of the Universal Church, which will soon be conferred on Saint John Henry Newman".

John Henry Newman

The announcement was welcomed by the Rt Rev. Mark Davies, the Bishop of Shrewsbury, who said: “It is a cause of great joy for these islands and indeed the whole world that our own St John Henry Newman is to be recognised as a doctor, a teacher of the Universal Church.

“This outstanding Oxford academic, Catholic priest and Cardinal is to be raised up by Pope Leo in the sight of all generations as a faithful guide in his teaching and writing alongside some of the greatest witnesses and teachers in Christian history.

“Many who have been helped by the writings of Cardinal Newman, not least in their journey into the Catholic Church, will be grateful that his teaching is to be so recognised and will continue to help a countless number amid the confusions and challenges of our time and in all generations to come.”