The licence is for the courtyard outside the town's historic, but disused, Rowley's Mansion, on Barker Street.

The application is from Albert's Shed, which runs a successful premises opposite the location.

The bar is planned for the courtyard outside Rowley's Mansion. Picture: Google Streetview

Last month the Shropshire Star revealed that the courtyard's owner, Shropshire Council, had agreed terms with Albert's Shed for a six-month contract to operate an outdoor bar and café in the courtyard area.

At the time the council said the agreement would begin once licence terms had been agreed.

Now, following objections, Shropshire Council's own licensing committee is being asked to decide on approving the request for the site.

The licence proposed for the bar would see it permitted to sell alcohol from 11am to 11pm, from Monday to Sunday.

Albert's Shed, Barker Street, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

The licence requested would also allow the venue to sell food and refreshments from 11pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The plan is for food and drink to be served by one trailer-based mobile bar and one mobile food outlet, with seating for them to be consumed in the courtyard.

The proposal is for only customers waiting for food to be permitted to wait in the seating area past 11pm.

Decorative planting and fencing has been proposed to restrict access to the site.

A number of conditions have been agreed with police and environmental health ahead of the licensing hearing.

They include CCTV to cover the site, two members of security working on Fridays and Saturdays, and no glassware in use from 11pm.

The report prepared for the committee says that there have been five objections, including one from Shrewsbury Town Centre Residents Association (STCRA).

It states: "Principally these concerns are in relation to the potential noise nuisance from patrons due the premises being outside. Anti- social behaviour and crime that may be generated is also a concern due to the proximity of residential dwellings, which may cause a hindrance."

A submission from STCRA said: "Shropshire Council has a social responsibility not to allow Rowley’s Mansion Courtyard to be used so as to prejudice public safety."

Speaking last month Alberts Shed operations manager, David Gregg, said they were excited about the opportunity for the business, and to improve that area of the town.

He said: "It's early days at the moment but it's something which Alberts Shed in Shrewsbury has lacked since we started in 2017, namely an outside area, so when the land came up for rent we were keen to take advantage of the opportunity to create an outside offer.

"It's going to be an outside drinking area, subject to licensing, with a bar and street food outlet which will be looking to offer outside space during the daytime.

"It's mainly about trying to improve that area of the town, the area in general has seen quite a decline in recent years so we're hoping we can make a few improvements and reduce the antisocial behaviour in that part of town."

The committee will hear the application on Wednesday, August 6.