South Shropshire building firm SJ Roberts Construction has been appointed by Condover College to build a new activity centre in Bings Heath near Shrewsbury.

The new facility will offer activity rooms, a training kitchen, care facilities and beautifully landscaped outdoor sensory space to Condover College, which provides care and education services to adults with learning disabilities, learning difficulties and additional complex needs.

The contract is worth £2 million, with completion expected by June 2026.

Vikki Pryce, Jo Mear and Sam Leslie from Condover College with Matthew Roberts, Lee Morris and Mick Ellis from SJ Roberts Construction, who have agreed a £2m contract to build a new activity centre at Condover College

The new facility will complement the existing hydrotherapy hub and activity rooms at the site, and provide more space, as well as providing a sensory outdoor space.

Earlier this year, Marton-based SJ Roberts also landed a £17 million deal to build 90 affordable homes near the Herefordshire village of Marden.

"It is always an honour to work with a client for the first time and to have the opportunity to showcase our experience and expertise," said Mike Sambrook, SJ Roberts Construction managing director.

"Our track record in delivering projects for clients across the care and education sectors undoubtedly contributed to us securing this prestigious contract."

Condover Care and Learning (CCL), which runs the college, says the new building will include eight specially designed activity rooms, a shared garden room and lounge areas, and three personal care rooms.

The activity rooms will be used for cookery, soft play, light stimulation, sensory, arts and crafts, music and games.

Condover College chief executive Vikki Pryce said: “Having a new purpose-built activity centre is like a dream come true. We are really pleased to have SJ Roberts building this for us. They have a reputation for quality builds and lots of experience in this type of building”.

CCL provides care and education services to adults with moderate to severe learning disabilities, profound and multiple learning difficulties and additional complex needs. The company offers an education centre, a range of residential homes and day services in and around Shrewsbury.

The company was founded in 2004 by late owner Steve McGill, who set up the college in response to a closure threat to Condover Hall school, where his son Matthew was studying.