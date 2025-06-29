Organisers of Shrewsbury Food Festival hail 'scoring success' as loss of flower show becomes their gain

Temperatures peaked at 26C on Saturday for the first day of the award-winning annual event in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park.

More than 180 exhibitors from Shropshire and around the country sold food, drink, and other items while there were cooking demonstrations, live music throughout and fun for all in the family zone.

Organiser of Shrewsbury Food Festival, Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals, said a large number of attendees had decided to come to the event amid the cancellation of this year's Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Organiser of Shrewsbury Food Festival Beth Heath (right) with Clare Wells

"It's been very epic," she said. "Hot and sweaty, and the 'sprinkle' tent is particularly popular, but we have had people sunbathing all over the site which has been great.

"We have always had good weather. But, we generally tend to get sunshine which is superb.

"It has definitely been a scorching success. It is interesting that quite a lot of people have said that they usually go to Shrewsbury Flower Show but have decided to give the food festival a go instead. That has been quite interesting because where one goes, people have actually had a chance to come to the food festival.

"Hopefully they will return again."

Gareth, Rosie and Daniel Jones enjoy their hog roasts