In pictures: Residents flock to Shrewsbury as town’s beloved food festival returns

The Quarry Park is alive with the smell of sizzling street food and the sound of live music this weekend as thousands of residents and visitors have, and will continue to, pour into Shropshire's county town for the return of the award-winning event.

More than 180 exhibitors from Shropshire and around the country are featured at the event running on Saturday and Sunday (June 28 and 29).

Shrewsbury Food Festival 2025

Chef Christiana Annancy delivers a live cooking display at Shrewsbury Food Festival

For the first time in the festival’s history, Saturday's opening hours have been extended to 10pm.