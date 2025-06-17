Lidl sells off land in Shrewsbury and estate agents say 'it's got significant potential'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two plots of land were put up for sale next to the new store currently being built by the retail giant on Welshpool Road, in the Bicton Heath area of Shrewsbury, earlier this month.

Work began on preparing part of the site for the new store in March, with the remainder now set to be sold off.

The company purchased the land, which is next to Bicton Heath's Coop supermarket on Welshpool Road, from Shropshire Council in January this year.

The site which has gone up for sale near a planned new Lidl supermarket at Oxon in Shrewsbury (Halls)

A response from Lidl GB to an enquiry from the Shropshire Star confirmed they were selling off the surplus sites through a local estate agent, but gave no further background on the sale.

According to an advert placed online by estate agents Halls Commercial this month, both sites have been identified as being potentially suitable for either residential or a "variety of commercial, retail and leisure uses"- which could include a new drive-thru or retail development, following pre-application advice from the local planning authority.

“These prime development sites lend themselves to a variety of residential, care home, retirement living, commercial, retail or leisure uses, subject to planning consent,” said James Evans, head of Halls Commercial in Shrewsbury.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase two plots in a sought-after part of Shrewsbury which offer significant potential to developers.”