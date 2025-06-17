Emergency services rush to crash in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Kennedy Road in Kingsland at around 8.54am.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene. A fire service spokesperson said police also attended.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe.

They were finished at the scene by 9.18am.