Emergency services rush to crash in Shrewsbury
Two vehicles have collided in a suburb in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Published
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Kennedy Road in Kingsland at around 8.54am.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene. A fire service spokesperson said police also attended.
Firefighters made the vehicles safe.
They were finished at the scene by 9.18am.