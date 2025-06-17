Shropshire Star
Emergency services rush to crash in Shrewsbury

Two vehicles have collided in a suburb in Shrewsbury.

By Luke Powell
Published

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Kennedy Road in Kingsland at around 8.54am. 

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene. A fire service spokesperson said police also attended.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe.

They were finished at the scene by 9.18am. 

