More than 100 'scandi-style' homes in Shropshire are fully developed after eight years in the making - here's what makes them so special

Outline planning permission for the housing development at Radbrook Hall, the site of Radbrook College, was granted in April 2016 and demolition work commenced at the Shrewsbury site in 2019.

The development included the restoration and conversion of both Radbrook Hall, a former Victorian schoolhouse, and Walker House - part of the former Radbrook College which stood on the site until it was sold in 2014.

Radbrook Hall was initially built in 1900 and used as the Radbrook Technical School for Girls, founded as the Shropshire Technical School for Girls in 1898, before later becoming the Radbrook College of Agriculture.

Work on the final phase of the scheme started in 2023, which included the renovation of Walker House into two large semi-detached homes, as well as 25 new homes, four of which have been made available for shared ownership.

Mike Sambrook (SJ Roberts Construction MD), Kate Smith (Connexus CEO)

The development was built by Marton-based construction firm SJ Roberts Construction on behalf of Floreat Homes, a sale brand of housing group Connexus.

"Today marks the completion of a very special project," said Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction.

"Having partnered with Floreat Homes since the start of this project, it is fantastic to see not only how the existing buildings on the site have transformed, but also how they’ve blended so well with the new homes that we’ve built.

“The community that has been created here is clear to see and we hope that the residents will enjoy being part of such an iconic development.”

One of the houses built on Radbrook Village, Shrewsbury

A total of 88 "Scandinavian-inspired" new-build homes ranging in size from three to five-bedrooms, and 22 assisted living units, complete the development.

An event attended by representatives of both businesses, as well as the local council, marked the completion of the project this month.

Amanda Knowles head of development at Connexus said: “We’re really pleased to be celebrating the completion of Radbrook Village which has been built over four phases. A big thank you SJ Roberts Construction for their professional approach and for creating 130 quality homes which are much admired. We look forward to working with them again at our scheme in Marton.”