Man, 41, missing from Birmingham since May 'could have travelled through Shrewsbury to Wales'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

William Shine, from Birmingham, was last seen on 9 May in Harborne and our officers have been working to find him since.

Now, the 41-year-old's family have appealed to the public directly for help finding him and believe he may have travelled through Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury to Wales.

William Shine from Birmingham who has been missing since last month

In a statement, William's family said: "We are really worried about William and we want to know that he is safe.

"If you have any information that you think may help please do come forward.

"We just want to know that he is alright and for him to return home.

"William if you are out there and see this please just get in touch and let us know that you are ok."

William Shine who may have been seen on a train travelling to Wales

Police say they know William left Birmingham on the train travelling in the direction of Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury then Wales and may have been seen

at Machynlleth shortly before 1pm on 9 May.

A police spokesperson said: "We are hoping these images that are being released may lead to someone who saw William getting in touch with us.

"We know he was seen on the train to Machynlleth and our officers want to hear from anyone who regularly uses the service and may have seen him on that day, especially between Barmouth and Pwllheli.

"If you think you know where William went, or if you saw him during his journey, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 453910."