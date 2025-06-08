A5 near Shrewsbury to close overnight for two weeks - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways have announced a series of resurfacing works will soon be taking place on the A5 between Edgebold and Emstrey.

The works, which the organisation said will lead to "safer, smoother journeys", will take place from June 11 to June 23.

The road will be closed overnight, weeknights only, from 9pm to 6am while the work gets underway.

Work, which includes resurfacing Bayston Hill Roundabout, will first take place on the eastbound carriageway. The following week, the westbound carriageway will be resurfaced.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The eastbound carriageway will be closed from June 11 to 16 from Edgebold Roundabout to Emstrey Island. Including the northern half of Bayston Hill Roundabout.

National Highways have announced a series of resurfacing works will soon be taking place on the A5 near Shrewsbury. Photo: National Highways

"From June 17 to 23 we’ll close the westbound carriageway from Emstrey Island to Bayston Hill Roundabout. There will also be a closure of the A49 northbound from Sharpstones Lane to Bayston Hill Roundabout, including the southern half of Bayston Hill Roundabout."

While the work is taking place and the road is closed, signed diversions will be in place, directing drivers to use Thieves' Lane, Oteley Road and Hereford Road. Access for emergency vehicles will be granted throughout.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. We always aim to work to the programme, however, unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may lead to changes."

Those with questions can call National Highways on 0300 123 5000, email info@nationalhighways.co.uk, or go online to nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work