Adorable dogs up for adoption in Shrewsbury

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury current has dozens of adorable pups listed as waiting for their forever home.

This week, we've chosen 24 of their good boys and girls to feature while they're on their quest to find a paw-fect place to live.

For more information on all the dogs listed here, and the others currently up for adoption at the centre, visit the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury website.

Here are some of the dogs hoping to find their forever homes in Shrewsbury's Dog Trust centre.

River

Breed: Whippet Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5

Size: Medium

Jackson

Breed: Collie cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Horace

Breed: Jack Russell cross

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Maximilian

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Lisa

Breed: French Bulldog

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Small

Freddie

Breed: French Bulldog Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Small

Suzy

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Lottie

Breed: Bulldog

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Lola

Breed: Boxer Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Juice

Breed: Siberian Husky Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Nyah

Breed: American Bully Standard

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Bear (underdog)

Breed: German Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Tilly

Breed: Dobermann

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Harry (underdog)

Breed: Labrador Retriever Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Max (underdog)

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Loki

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Dax

Breed: Labrador Retriever cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Cupid

Breed: Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Cooper

Breed: Labrador retriever cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Archie

Breed: Labrador retriever cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Pepe

Breed: Labrador retriever

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Bruno (underdog)

Breed: German Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Tommy (underdog)

Breed: German Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Suki (underdog)

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium