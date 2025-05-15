Three Shrewsbury shops put up for sale for 'offers in excess of £1.8 million'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The linked retail buildings at 3-4, 5, and 6&7 at the top of Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre, are being sold as investment properties with business tenants in situ.

Currently, the retail units are occupied by national clothing brand French Connection, bookmakers Corals, and outdoors retailer Blacks respectively.

The shops generate total rent of £145,000 per year - and offers are being invited for the freehold for the buildings in excess of £1,800,000.

3-4 5 6&7 Mardol Head, Shrewsbury (Google)

"This Investment Sale comprises of three properties comprising of retail space, which are currently laid out as predominantly open plan retail with ancillary offices and storage rooms to the first floor, along with kitchen facilities and WCs," said an estate agents listing advertising the sale.

"The Properties are situated in the most prominent retailing location in Shrewsbury. The prime retail area is pedestrianised Pride Hill and Mardol Head, naturally drawing in footfall from the High Street."

The full listing can be viewed online with agents Wells Macfarlane.