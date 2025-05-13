Shrewsbury TX Maxx store set to expand by 50 per cent with plans for new second floor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury branch of TK Maxx, on the town's Meole Brace Retail Park, has lodged plans to install a 'mezzanine' floor which will see the amount of floorspace in the store increase by over half.

If approved by planners at Shropshire Council the new floor at the store, which is split between TK Maxx and the company's "Home Sense" homewares brand, would add around 1,600 square feet of retail space to the store.

Under the proposals, around half of the existing store would have a 3.5 metre high new mezzanine floor installed.

TK Maxx in Shrewsbury

The application by Shrewsbury Retail would see floor space from a planned new unit next door to the existing TK Maxx reduced as part of the development.

Planning permission was originally granted in 2017 to build a new unit in the corner of the retail park, next door to the existing store - originally intended to be a branch of Sports Direct.

But construction work on the new unit has not been completed.

Now, the company wants some of that space to be 'transferred' to the existing TK Maxx store to allow the retailer to expand.

As part of the scheme, plans for the proposed new unit would be downsized to ensure no additional floorspace would be created at the retail park, in an effort to allay fears over increased traffic on the site.

Meole Brace Retail Park, which is located around 2km to the south of Shrewsbury town centre, has 18 units with tenants including Boots, Curry’s, Next and M&S Simply Food along with TK Maxx, Sports Direct, Halfords and Pets at Home, and parking for 743 cars.

"The proposals would not result in any additional floorspace being created at the park when compared to what is already consented," said a transport statement attached to the proposals.

"Overall, it can be concluded that the proposals would not result in any changes to the conditions on the local highway network."

The proposals are set be decided by Shropshire Council shortly, after the consultation period ended last month.

The application can be viewed online using reference 25/00894/FUL.