Long-term future of 'much-loved' Shrewsbury arts space 'secure' with imminent agreement, venue says

Over 500 people signed a petition calling for the English Bridge Workshops in Shrewsbury to be saved, after Shropshire Council said it was considering putting the building up for sale last year.

Occupiers Makespace CIC had applied for a community asset transfer in 2023, a process where a local council can transfer ownership of a publicly owned building to a community organisation, but the authority hit the brakes on a potential deal in April last year after claiming it had "serious concerns" about the level of availability for community uses for facilities at the building.

Now, social enterprise Makespace says it is on the brink of coming to an deal with the authority over the long-term future use of the building, with a heads of terms agreement for a 40-year lease agreed and awaiting sign-off.

English Bridge Studios, Shrewsbury

"Following months of community support and negotiations, Heads of Terms for a new lease have now been agreed, securing a future for this much-loved creative hub," said a spokesperson for Makespace CIC.

"English Bridge Studios now welcomes bookings for its versatile community hall, which hosts everything from classes and exhibitions to private events, meetings, and performances."

The building offers a number of bookable workspaces and studios for creative artists and businesses, with plans to improve and renovate the building on the drawing board once a long-term agreement with the council has been signed off.

“We’ve seen footfall grow significantly over the past year,” said Studio Manager Jancis Vaughan.

“Now that the building's future is more secure, we’re turning our attention to the next phase, which is improving the space itself and inviting even more of the community to use and book it.”

To support the building's future use, Makespace have launched a rebrand with a series of events set to take place in June, featuring hands-on workshops, and artist showcases.

An archive exhibition telling the story of the historic Shrewsbury building as an arts space since its opening in 1985 is also set to be part of the programme of events.

Belle Vue Councillor Kate Halliday said she was in contact with the council over its plans for the building, and said the signs were initially positive over a potential deal.

"I'm aware there's been some negotiations and it's looking positive at the moment," she said.

"I'm delighted that progress has been made, and I'm looking forward to the point when the contract can be signed. It's a fantastic resource and will continue to provide valuable facilities for the community, if an agreement can be finalised."