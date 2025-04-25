New 'Moroccan specialty' coffee shop Cafe M73 opens in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cafe M73 opened its doors to customers in Mardol in April, offering a range of coffee, homemade cakes and tasty light bites - including some Moroccan house specialties.

The business has moved into a Grade II listed four-storey property at the top of Shrewsbury's historic Mardol, one of the town's busiest and most historic shopping streets. The building was formerly occupied by Christopher's Fine Foods, and was the home of charity shop Helping Hands until 2023.