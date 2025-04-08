Fire at Shrewsbury Allotments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A fire broke out in the Allotments at Bridgeford Way Monkmoor, which was reported at 7.13 PM to the Fire Service.

One fire appliance was been mobilised from Shrewsbury.

The 'Fire in the open' involved a fire in metal incinerator that spread to hedgerow. Fire crews used one short extension ladder and one hose reel jet to extinguish fire.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 7.13 PM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Fire In Open in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

"Fire in the open which involved a fire in metal incinerator that spread to hedgerow. Fire crews used one short extension ladder and one hose reel jet to extinguish fire.

"The stop message was received at Tue, 04/08/2025 - 19:58"