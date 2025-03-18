Shrewsbury town centre shops are sold off to private investor for 'undisclosed sum'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Grade II listed building at 38, 40 and 41 St John's Hill in Shrewsbury, near the corner with Shoplatch, have changed hands for an undisclosed sum.

The property is currently home to three businesses on the ground floor, currently occupied by estate agents Zaza Johnson & Bath, as well as a hair salon and a tailoring business. The businesses are unaffected by the sale.

38-41 St John's Hill, Shrewsbury (Google)

“This is a significant and attractive investment property which occupies a prominent location at the junction of St John’s Hill and Shoplatch in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre," said Toby Shaw, from property agents Towler Shaw Roberts(TSR).

“We are pleased to have completed an off-market deal to a local investor, with the sale reflecting the continued strong demand for well located income producing properties.”

The St John’s Hill property also features five residential flats on the upper floors, with the property currently generating a combined total rental income of £57,540 per annum, according to agents TSR.

