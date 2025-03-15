Men accused of killing DPD driver discarded 'weapons' as they fled Shrewsbury and then country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24, who both lived at Shaw Road in Tipton, each face a charge of murder relating to the killing of Aurman Singh, 23.

Mr Singh died on August 21, 2023 after being attacked by a gang of men in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, who had travelled to the Shropshire town in two cars – a white Mercedes and a grey Audi.

The jury at Stafford Crown Court had heard this week that after the attack on Aurman Singh, four people in the Audi had been arrested in the Black Country just a matter of hours after the killing. A fifth man was later arrested in Peterborough.

Arshdeep Singh, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, and Manjot Singh of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, were jailed for life for murder in April last year.

“Inside man” Sukhmandeep Singh, a DPD worker from Peterborough, was jailed for ten years for manslaughter.

The jury heard this week that that Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24, both formerly of Tipton, were arrested in Austria last year, and returned to the country to face trial.