'Advice given' after fire at Shrewsbury mental health facility
Firefighters were called to a fire at a mental health facility last night.
The incident happened at The Redwoods Centre in Somerby Drive, Shrewsbury, where there was a fire in a corridor. No-one was hurt.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury.
"Fire involved small amount of paper in corridor. Advice given to staff."
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station and an operations officer was also in attendance.