Firefighters rescue person trapped in lift in Shrewsbury retirement home

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.50am reporting the incident at Withywood in Shrewsbury.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters released one person from the faulty lift using manual controls and a lift key. An engineers has been contacted.

The incident concluded at 6.28am.