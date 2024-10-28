Shrewsbury homes left without power for most of Monday after power cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Grid has reported a 'low voltage' power cut incident in SY1, Sundorne, where 23 properties are without power.

The incident was first reported at 9.43am this morning.

However, National Grid says it doesn't expect the incident to be resolved until 8pm - more than 10 hours after the problem was discovered.

National Grid states low voltage incidents "tend to be smaller, more localised and could be why some of your neighbours still have power".

Further information on power cuts in your area can be found on National Grid's live map.