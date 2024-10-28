Fire service called after van crash in Shropshire village leaves vehicle on its side
The fire service responded to an early morning crash where they found a van on its side.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident at around 6.44am.
One fire crew from Shrewsbury was dispatched to the scene of the crash at Alberbury, and said that they had discovered one van – but thankfully no people trapped inside.