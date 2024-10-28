Shropshire Star
Fire service called after van crash in Shropshire village leaves vehicle on its side

The fire service responded to an early morning crash where they found a van on its side.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident at around 6.44am.

One fire crew from Shrewsbury was dispatched to the scene of the crash at Alberbury, and said that they had discovered one van – but thankfully no people trapped inside.

