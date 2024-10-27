Shrewsbury shortlisted for award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The county town is a finalist in the ‘Urbanism Awards’ and was recently visited by judges from the Academy of Urbanism to discover what makes it such a great place to live, along with considering the town’s future development strategy.

Members of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, said the judges seemed impressed with what they found.

Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “The Urbanism Awards examine towns and cities across the UK, considering the leadership and strategy which makes them a success.

“We were delighted to see Shrewsbury shortlisted for the ‘great town or small city’ category and welcomed judges for a tour around the town centre, showing them what makes our town so special.

“Chatting during the visit with representatives from the Academy of Urbanism, who were all highly-respected town planning professionals, they told me they were impressed with the clear shared vision we have for the town.

“They were also keen to praise the positive partnership working between Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, under the umbrella of the Big Town Plan, which has been instrumental in creating a joined-up strategy for the future of Shrewsbury.”

Shrewsbury is up against Bath and Lewes for the award, with winners being announced at a special event in London on November 13.

In its short-listing announcement, the Academy said: “Shrewsbury is a successful town that blends older, sensitive, and listed buildings with newer development.

“Good public transport links connect the town centre with nearby neighbourhoods, and a diverse high street, access to green space, and arts and cultural attractions give people a reason to come in.

“The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan has recently been launched by a public sector partnership and sets out the next 10 years of development in the town.”

For more information about the Big Town Plan, visit: shrewsburybigtownplan.org