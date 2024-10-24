Work progressing on 98 affordable homes scheme in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wrekin Housing Group has partnered with Morro Partnerships to build a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom houses, apartments and bungalows on Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury.

The homes, which are currently scheduled to be completed by winter 2025, will be made available through affordable rent and rent to buy.

The housing group has also said that all of the new homes at the development will feature the latest energy-saving technology, including a heat recovery system and solar panels.

Some of the 98 affordable homes will feature solar technology

Morro Partnerships has also adopted sustainable building methods at the Shrewsbury development by using a timber frame construction - which has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional structures.

The £16.9m development has been supported with a £6.2million grant from Homes England.

Wayne Gethings, group chief executive at the Wrekin Housing Group said: “I’m pleased with the progress being made at our Battlefield development in Shrewsbury and I’m looking forward to seeing the homes completed.

"We’ve worked closely with our partners at Shropshire Council and Morro Partnerships to ensure these homes meet the needs of a diverse group of customers.

Representative from Wrekin Housing Group, Morro and Shropshire Council at the Battlefield development in Shrewsbury

“These 98 new properties will provide the local Shrewsbury community with some much-needed affordable homes.

"The mix of homes, from one-bedroom flats to three-bedroom houses, will cater to a range of people enabling them to live in an area they love, in an affordable home close to family and friends.”

Shropshire councillor Dean Carroll said the development would give local people a "real opportunity" to get on the housing market.

The development will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes

He said: “The development at Battlefield has been a long time coming. The collaboration between all parties has been the key to progressing this much-needed affordable housing scheme.

“Maximising the provision of good quality affordable housing and meeting the needs of our residents is a key commitment for the council.

"This scheme offers a real opportunity for local people to rent and to be able to step onto the first rung of an incredibly challenging housing market through rent to buy."