Firefighters use garden hose to help fight fire involving Jerry can of petrol in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 8.42pm on Tuesday reporting a fire in the open on Sandford Avenue.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

The SRFS incident log states a jerry can of petrol was alight, but the fire was out upon the arrival of crews.

Firefighters dampened down an area that was affected by the fire using a garden hose.

The incident concluded at 8.55pm.

Another fire crew from Hodnet Fire Station was sent to Hazles Road in Shawbury at around 10.58pm on Tuesday after reports of black smoke and embers visible from a fire in the open.

The fire was found to be a controlled burn on a private property. Advice was given to the occupier.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 11.32pm.