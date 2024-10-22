'Slippery rails' leads to cancelled train services across region as investigation launched into cause of deadly crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Services have been cancelled on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury this morning.

A statement on the TfW website said: "Due to poor rail conditions services on the Heart of Wales are suspended until further notice, road transport will run where possible."

There have also been delays to services between Hereford and Abergavenny where trains are having to run at reduced speed on the line. This is having knock on effects to services from South Wales into Shropshire and beyond.

Further afield there are also delays for the same reason between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog and between Wrexham Central and Bidston and between Chester and Wrexham General.

Meanwhile an investigation has been launched into the cause of a train crash where one person was killed and 15 people taken to hospital in mid Wales on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said the crash is being investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Board.

"Until RAIB have carried out their investigation, we can’t speculate on the cause of this incident," the spokesperson said.

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales: “At 7:29pm on Monday October 21, two TfW trains were involved in a low-speed collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales.

"Sadly, one passenger has passed away, and a number of other people are being treated for injuries at nearby hospitals. Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident.

“The Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth will be closed while specialist teams continue their investigations, and we urge passengers not to travel to this part of the network. We’re extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

“We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”