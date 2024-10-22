Firefighters sent to kitchen fire in 'unoccupied' property
Firefighters were called to a house in the early hours of Tuesday after a kitchen fire broke out in an unoccupied property.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Ash Lea in Minsterley at around 1.45am.
A spokesperson for the fire service described it as a "small fire in kitchen of property" but added that the property was "unoccupied".