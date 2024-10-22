Shropshire Star
Firefighters sent to kitchen fire in 'unoccupied' property

Firefighters were called to a house in the early hours of Tuesday after a kitchen fire broke out in an unoccupied property.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Ash Lea in Minsterley at around 1.45am.

A spokesperson for the fire service described it as a "small fire in kitchen of property" but added that the property was "unoccupied".

