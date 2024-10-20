Watch to find out what Shrewsbury Repair Cafe is all about as movement looks back at its creation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The repair cafe regularly sees people with items that have emotional or financial value to people. Its team of experts can repair many clocks, textiles and electronics.

Liz Evans, the co-ordinator of the cafe that's been running for more than seven years, said they have some "talented people" who are able to fix things. Its monthly meetings are held at Shrewsbury's town centre United Reformed Church

"It is the 15th anniversary of international repair cafes, there are hundreds in the UK and at least 10 in Shropshire and we are just one of them."

Shrewsbury Repair Cafe at Shrewsbury United Reformed Church..

"We've got some talented people so we are very lucky," said Liz.

They can repair small electrical appliances to power tools, from clocks and treasured ornaments to small items of furniture.

Shrewsbury Repair Cafe is a free repair and mend service that meets on the third Saturday each month.

All repairs are done free of charge by the dedicated team of volunteers – but donations towards running costs for the group are always welcome.

The International Repair Café inspired not only Shrewsbury’s own Repair Café but thousands all over the world.

The actual anniversary date was Friday. The movement started in the Netherlands in 2009 as an initiative of the then-journalist Martine Postma.

She thought it was a shame that we throw away so many things that could still be repaired.

This became the first Repair Café held in Amsterdam. It was such a success that it was repeated time after time and very quickly the model began to spread to other cities, towns and villages.

Thousands of household objects are returned back to re-use each week and there are thousands of enthusiastic volunteers who work selflessly towards a sustainable future with less waste, more cooperation, and more fun.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, every Repair Café was invited to design and make a pennant which would form a large piece of festive bunting at the Anniversary Repair Café in The Hague.

Shrewsbury Repair Café got to work straight away and made their own individual pennant, the textile team ensuring it reflected the identity of the Shrewsbury Repair Café.