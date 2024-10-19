How knife-wielding 'Tez' and a sheep carcass in the boot got one dangerous driver out of jail – despite twice smashing into the cops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Maverick Holding, 25, of Stoke Heath, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, after admitting one charge of dangerous driving.

Holding's prison sentence was suspended after a judge accepted that his actions had been influenced by a passenger in his Astra referred to in the court only as 'Tez'.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that the incident had taken place during the evening of May 29 last year.

He told how Holding had two passengers in the vehicle – a woman, and the man called 'Tez'.

Holding had taken them to Barmouth during the day, and the court heard that during the journey they had stopped so 'Tez' could skin a sheep.

Judge Recorder Michelle Heeley was told that a skinned sheep was in the boot of the car while the pursuit with police took place, and 'Tez' was still in possession of the knife.

The court heard that when they were finally stopped, 'Tez' had got out of the car to run for it, and told Holding to tell the police he had been threatened with the knife.