A Sadd day for third-generation Shropshire family butchers as shop closes after 60 years
A local family butchers that has been serving a village community for more than 60 years is to close for good at the weekend.
C G Sadd Butchers in Dorrington near Shrewsbury was established in 1960 and has become a popular fixture in the village and have become well known in the local area for for their bacon and local meats.
Now current owner and master butcher Darren Sadd is retiring and the shop is closing its doors for good.
But it is not all sad news for the third generation of butchers, as Darren's son, Dominic Sadd, who has up to now worked alongside his father at the business, is continuing in the trade at another local family-run butcher shop.
The 32-year-old said: “Yes. My dad is retiring so the shop is closing, which is a sad day. I've been there since I was two foot tall.”
Dominic is off to work for Morgans Country Butchers based in Waters Upton near Telford.
Lauren Morgan from the shop, said: “Sadds of Dorrington have steeps of history and have been the monument of Dorrington forever. Its a real shame to see them go, and a real loss for Dorrington.
“But not is all lost, as Dom is keeping his knife sharp and coming to work for us. Another small family business. So he's staying in the trade, and bringing his experience and knowledge with him to us over in Waters Upton.”
Dominic will also still serve many of Sadds' current customers with weekly deliveries of some of the special meats and bacon every Friday.