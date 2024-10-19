A Sadd day for third-generation Shropshire family butchers as shop closes after 60 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

C G Sadd Butchers in Dorrington near Shrewsbury was established in 1960 and has become a popular fixture in the village and have become well known in the local area for for their bacon and local meats.

C G Sadd Butchers is closing after 60 years

Now current owner and master butcher Darren Sadd is retiring and the shop is closing its doors for good.

CG Sadd Butchers is closing after 60 years. Pictured: Darren Sadd and his son: Dominic Sadd

But it is not all sad news for the third generation of butchers, as Darren's son, Dominic Sadd, who has up to now worked alongside his father at the business, is continuing in the trade at another local family-run butcher shop.

Darren Sadd and his son Dominic

The 32-year-old said: “Yes. My dad is retiring so the shop is closing, which is a sad day. I've been there since I was two foot tall.”

SHREW COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 17/10/24..Pic in Dorrington near Shrewsbury, where CG Sadd Butchers is closing after 60 years. Pictured on some are Darren Sadd and his son: Dominic Sadd from Shrewsbury.

Dominic is off to work for Morgans Country Butchers based in Waters Upton near Telford.

Lauren Morgan from the shop, said: “Sadds of Dorrington have steeps of history and have been the monument of Dorrington forever. Its a real shame to see them go, and a real loss for Dorrington.

“But not is all lost, as Dom is keeping his knife sharp and coming to work for us. Another small family business. So he's staying in the trade, and bringing his experience and knowledge with him to us over in Waters Upton.”

Dominic will also still serve many of Sadds' current customers with weekly deliveries of some of the special meats and bacon every Friday.