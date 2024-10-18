Shropshire community radio station launches rap competition for primary school children
A Shropshire community radio station has launched a new competition to find the best primary school rapper in the county.
INTune Radio has announced "The Rap Factor" to coincide with the opening of their new walk-in broadcasting studio in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre.
The competition is open to all primary schools in the region and challenges students to create an "original rap" centred around the theme of 'being kind'. Participating schools are in with a shot of winning the "Greatest Rap Trophy" alongside a prize bundle and "countywide recognition".
The community radio station said it is aiming to "inspire young people through creativity and collaboration" through the initiative.