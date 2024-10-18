Environment Agency gives its verdict over plans for restaurant and apartments at prominent Shrewsbury riverside location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has been asked to consider plans for Shrewsbury's Frankwell Quay Warehouse – a prominent building between Frankwell Car Park and Theatre Severn.

The application is trying to secure permission to repair, renovate, and extend the building – with plans for a significant extension rising up behind the building's existing roof-line, adding a third and fourth floor.

Under the proposal the ground floor would become a restaurant/cafe, with nine residential apartments spread out on the floors above.

The application is a joint proposal from Frankwell Quay Developments and the site's owner – Engrailed Cross Investments.

The Environment Agency has now had its say on the plans, saying that at this stage it objects to the proposal going ahead.

The organisation's concerns have been outlined in a letter from planning officer Emma Millband to Shropshire Council's planning department.

The objection is based on concerns over potential flooding. The Frankwell area is protected by Shrewsbury's demountable flood barriers.

The letter states: "The site sits behind the Frankwell Flood Defence Scheme, which affords a level of protection up to the one per cent flood level.

"However, this partially comprises of demountable sections which need to be erected prior to the onset of flooding.

"The defence does not allow for climate change impact and therefore there is a real risk of overtopping and inundation of the site with deep flood water.

"In the event of a breach to the defence in this location it is anticipated that (considering a one in 100-year event), flooding would occur rapidly, with fast, deep waters resulting in areas of extreme flood hazard. The area of inundation would be similar to if the defence wasn’t there. Therefore, flood risk should be assessed on the basis of undefended levels, as a worst-case scenario."

The letter suggests that the floors in the proposed building are raised, with flood-proofing considered where appropriate.

Regarding the planned ground-floor restaurant the letter states the "proposed floor levels would be well below the design flood level and in the event of over topping (or breach) of the flood defence the ground floor could flood to significant depths, posing a significant risk to occupiers and contents.

"We acknowledge it is not always possible in change of use applications to raise floor levels to the recommended level but would highlight the sustainability issues of ground floor contents etc. when this is not achieved."

It adds: "While we recommend raising floor levels as high as possible, we would advise you consider whether the ground floor restaurant/ bar could be managed with an appropriate Flood Evacuation Management Plan, that identifies a trigger level for the closure of the premises prior to the onset of flooding."

The letter says that for any residential development to be acceptable the floor level "of any sleeping accommodation must include a 600mm freeboard above the design flood level".

The EA says that it would also be seeking a £12,000 contribution towards its "flood warning service and as a small proportion of costs towards the maintenance of the flood defence".

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.